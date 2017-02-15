Breaking News

Style and fantasy: Decoding the fashion image with Mert and Marcus

(CNN)With a list of clients and collaborators that reads like a who's who of fashion, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are two of the most in-demand photographers working today.

Known for their hyper-saturated, digitally manipulated images, the duo -- who go by simply Mert and Marcus -- have shot high-profile editorials for Vogue, W and Interview, and collaborated with the likes of Givenchy, Gucci and Calvin Klein on provocative ad campaigns.
Their work, according to the photographers, is fantastical and complex, incorporating elements of strength, beauty, darkness and vulnerability to a glamorous effect.
    "It represents our way of seeing fantasy now, or our way of seeing the dark side, our way of seeing glamour, our way of seeing youth," Alas told CNN Style host Derek Blasberg.
    Kate Moss, a friend and frequent subject, speaks only effusively of the photographers. Their relationship spans decades, and hit an apex in 2013, when Mert and Marcus photographed her for Playboy's 60th anniversary issue.
    "I trust them. I would never say 'I don't want to do that,'" Moss said. "Lots of people have their idea of what a girl is, whereas when I work with them, it kind of is more playing."
    Kate Moss for Vogue Japan, May 2011
    Kate Moss for Vogue Japan, May 2011
    Rihanna for W, September 2014
    Rihanna for W, September 2014
    American Vogue, March 2012
    American Vogue, March 2012
    Lady Gaga, 2013
    Lady Gaga, 2013
    Lara Stone for POP Autumn-Winter 2007
    Lara Stone for POP Autumn-Winter 2007
    &quot;Mirror&quot; (2002)
    "Mirror" (2002)
    Saskia de Brauw for LOVE #8
    Saskia de Brauw for LOVE #8
    Kate Moss
    Kate Moss
    Chloe G. Moretz for LOVE #9
    Chloe G. Moretz for LOVE #9
    Natalia Vodianova for W, December 2012
    Natalia Vodianova for W, December 2012
    Keira Knightley for Interview, April 2012
    Keira Knightley for Interview, April 2012
    Kate Moss for W, April 2006
    Kate Moss for W, April 2006
    Anja Rubik for LOVE #5
    Anja Rubik for LOVE #5
    Bjork, 2000
    Bjork, 2000
    Taylor Hill for French Vogue, September 2016
    Taylor Hill for French Vogue, September 2016
    Taylor Hill for French Vogue, September 2016
    Taylor Hill for French Vogue, September 2016
    Rooney Mara for American Vogue, November 2011
    Rooney Mara for American Vogue, November 2011
    Kate Moss for LOVE #3
    Kate Moss for LOVE #3
    That playful spirit is something up-and-coming American model Taylor Hill, who was photographed by the duo for French Vogue's September 2016 issue, clocked as well.
    "The image inside (that issue), that's one of my absolute favorite pictures actually of all time. You really get more of a sense of who you are when you see these images of you."
    But while they've worked with many of the world's top models and A-list celebrities, and operate primarily in the context of fashion magazines, Mert and Marcus are hesitant to call themselves purely fashion photographers.
    "I don't know why that should be a fashion picture or an art picture or an exhibition picture. We just do pictures," Alas said. "Some like to put it in a magazine, some like to put it on a wall."
    Watch the video above to find out more about Mert and Marcus' glamorous and fantastical photography.