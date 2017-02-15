Story highlights Chalk drawing of dog is one of very few surviving Rembrandt animal studies

Museum hails discovery of artwork's true authorship as "a sensation"

(CNN) A chalk drawing of a dog has been identified as a work by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn, after it spent almost 250 years mistakenly credited to a German painter.

Known as "the Braunschweig terrier," the image is believed to date from around 1637; it has been in the museum's collection since 1770.

Professor Thomas Doring, the museum's curator of prints and drawings, was first alerted to the error two years ago while cataloging the museum's 10,000 drawings for a digital archive.

"It's been on display for decades under the name of Johann Melchior Roos," he told CNN, "so the idea that this could be a Rembrandt was never considered before.

