"This Is Us" stars break down Jack and Rebecca's latest key moment

Mandy Moore says Rebecca and Jack are emotionally in a place they've never been before

(CNN) Parental pair Jack and Rebecca are going through a rough patch on "This Is Us."

The flashbacks in this week's episode -- titled "Jack Pearson's Son" -- centered on a rocky time in the duo's marriage. As last week's hour set up, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) was prepping for a five-state tour and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) was struggling to come to terms with the upcoming change but putting on a supportive face for his wife.

His hesitations bubbled to the surface when he learned that Rebecca had previously been in a relationship with one of her bandmates.

This led to a Valentine's Day fight between the two, in which Rebecca accused Jack of "getting in the way" of her dream.

At the end of the episode, Jack decided to go to their pre-planned date alone and console himself with a burger and a stiff drink.

