'The Good Fight' makes good case for CBS All Access spinoff

(CNN) Will people pay for premium original content from the major networks? CBS is betting they will with CBS All Access, inaugurating its new subscription streaming service with "The Good Wife" spinoff "The Good Fight," which possesses many of the original's virtues, to test that theory.

Picking up a year after the unsatisfying sign-off to its predecessor, "The Good Wife" is ostensibly built around the characters portrayed by Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo, but quickly moves to establish a third lead, Maia, played by "Game of Thrones'" Rose Leslie.

In a ripped-from-the-headlines riff worthy of "Law & Order," Maia is the daughter of a powerful money manager (Paul Guilfoyle) who, it turns out, has been running a Ponzi scheme. In the process, he lands himself in jail, sullies Maia's name and decimates the savings of Baranski's patrician attorney Diane Lockhart.

Faster than you can say "Madoff," that forces Diane to call an audible and postpone her retirement plans by continuing to work, albeit at a new law firm. Heightening the drama, Maia, who has just passed the bar, joins her there.

Jumbo also returns as Lucca, adding another steadying presence. And the title takes on a deeper significance because Diane signs on to an African American firm known for, among other things, bringing lawsuits against the police, prompting one of its partners (Delroy Lindo) to wryly refer to Diane as an "affirmative-action hire."

