'Hot Felon' debuts at NYFW

He walked in the Philipp Plein show

(CNN) Jeremy Meeks went from a trending topic to a working model.

And now the man who was dubbed #FelonBae and "Hot Felon" has made his debut on a New York Fashion Week runway.

Meeks found fame in June 2014, after his mugshot following an arrest on weapons charges went viral on the Stockton, California, police Facebook page.

The attention led to him not only becoming a social media star, but also getting signed by a management company and launching his modeling career.