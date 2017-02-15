Breaking News

'Hot Felon' debuts at NYFW

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:36 AM ET, Wed February 15, 2017

'Hot felon' takes photo with family

Story highlights

  • Meeks' mugshot went viral in 2014
  • He walked in the Philipp Plein show

(CNN)Jeremy Meeks went from a trending topic to a working model.

And now the man who was dubbed #FelonBae and "Hot Felon" has made his debut on a New York Fashion Week runway.
Jeremy Meeks' social media fame grows despite weapons, gang-related charges
    Meeks found fame in June 2014, after his mugshot following an arrest on weapons charges went viral on the Stockton, California, police Facebook page.
    The attention led to him not only becoming a social media star, but also getting signed by a management company and launching his modeling career.
    'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks is free, and getting into modeling
    He's now cracked the world of high fashion by walking in the Philipp Plein show during NYFW, strutting his stuff before a collection of fashion insiders and an assortment of celebs which included Madonna and Kylie Jenner.

    @jmeeksofficial #LetsMakeNYFWgreatAgain - #NeighborHoodKingsNEWYORK

    A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on

    The blue eyed, tattooed model appears to be using his time in the Big Apple to make some serious fashion industry connections.

    It was great meeting you and your team @carineroitfeld I so look forward to seeing you soon.

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    Meeks posted a photo of himself with former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld on his official Instagram page.