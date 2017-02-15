Darren Criss to play Versace's killer on 'American Crime Story'

Story highlights FX has announced Darren Criss will play Andrew Cunanan in Season 3 of "American Crime Story"

The project will reunite Criss with "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy

(CNN) Darren Criss is reuniting with "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy.

Criss has been tapped to star in the third installment of Murphy's FX anthology, "Versace: American Crime Story," the network confirmed to CNN.

Criss will play Andrew Cunanan, the man who killed famed fashion designer Gianni Versace on the steps of Versace's Miami home in 1997.

FX has cast actor Edgar Ramirez ("The Bourne Ultimatum") in the role of Versace.

Season 3 will be based on the book "Vulgar Favors" by Maureen Orth.

