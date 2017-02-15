Niall Horan: One Direction reunion is 'definitely' happening

(CNN) Dust off your One Direction gear because the band might be getting back together.

Niall Horan, one of the band members, suggested in an interview that loyal "Directioners" shouldn't lose hope for a reunion.

Fans have worried that the hiatus is reminiscent of what happened with the boy band 'NSync. They announced a hiatus in 2002, then went years before taking the stage together again. They reunited in 2013 at the MTV Video Music Awards for a medley of greatest hits.

Even Horan, who released his debut single, "This Town," last year, admitted that for now everyone in One Direction is focusing on solo projects.

"I'm doing [my music], going to be doing a bit of a tour. Harry's got his movie coming out, Harry's doing his thing," Horan said. "Louis's doing his thing and Liam's doing his thing. A year has gone so quick already. But when [a reunion] does happen, it's going to be great."

Horan did not reveal when fans can expect to see them take the stage together again.