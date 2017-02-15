Kate Upton lands 2017 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit issue cover

Story highlights Kate Upton graces the cover of the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue for the third time

Upton appeared on the cover in 2012 and 2013

(CNN) Kate Upton is your "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue cover girl for 2017.

Upton announced the news while on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday night.

This is Upton's third time on the cover. She made her SI debut in the 2011 issue and then graced the cover in 2012 and 2013.

The magazine had three covers in 2016 featuring Ashley Graham, Ronda Rousey and Hailey Clauson.