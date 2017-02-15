UAE ambassador dies of wounds sustained in Kandahar bombing

Story highlights Ambassador was said to be only lightly wounded at the time of January 10 attack

Attack on Kandahar governor's compound resulted in more than two dozen casualties

(CNN) The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Afghanistan, injured last month in a bombing while on a humanitarian mission, has died from his wounds, the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs said Wednesday, according to the official Emirati news agency WAM.

"(The Ministry) of Presidential Affairs mourns the righteous son of the nation, Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, who was martyred following injuries he sustained in a terrorist explosion in Kandahar," a statement said.

At the time, reports suggested Kaabi and Azizi were only lightly wounded.

The explosion killed 12 people, including five Emirati humanitarian workers, and wounded 14 others, WAM reported the day of the blast.

