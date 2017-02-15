Breaking News
Diary from inside North Korea
Diary from inside North Korea

Inside North Korea, the world's most reclusive country

By Will Ripley, Justin Robertson and Tim Schwarz, CNN

Updated 10:25 PM ET, Wed February 15, 2017

Pyongyang, North Korea (CNN)CNN's Will Ripley, Justin Robertson and Tim Schwartz are the only Western broadcasters reporting from North Korea since it conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday, the first one of 2017.

We'll keep updating this story to bring you their latest dispatches as they document their trip on television and Instagram.
Welcome inside the world's most reclusive country.

Thursday

On Thursday, millions of North Koreans are marking what would have been the 75th birthday of late leader Kim Jong Il.
Many will remember their former leader at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the Kim and his father Kim Il Sung were laid to rest.
The Day of the Shining Star is a two-day celebration packed with concerts, fireworks and military displays.
Here, a North Korean female soldier stands guard at the Mansu Hill Grand Monument, as her fellow soldiers pay respects.
While military service for women has long been voluntary, it was reportedly recently made mandatory in a bid to bolster the nations armed forces. North Korean men are required to serve for 10 years beginning at age 17.
A North Korean female soldier stands guard at the Mansu Hill Grand Monument, Thursday, February 16.
A North Korean female soldier stands guard at the Mansu Hill Grand Monument, Thursday, February 16.

Wednesday

The crew were in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square -- the location of many of the country's large and widely broadcasted military displays and parades -- and some of the surrounding areas.
On Wednesday, the team also talked to some North Koreans and asked them about recent missile launches.
Sunday's missile launch has been covered extensively in North Korean media.

#NorthKorea evening propaganda broadcast shows images of Sunday's ballistic missile launch



The crew visited some of Pyongyang's most important landmarks.

Soldiers pay respects to the late #NorthKorean leaders. This is considered one of the 'holiest' sites in #Pyongyang



The symbol of the Workers Party, the ruling (and only) party, atop this gov't building in #Pyongyang #NorthKorea



Portraits of the late #NorthKorean leaders are everywhere in #Pyongyang



At the monument, flowers were on sale to commemorate the birthday of the former leader Kim Jong Il, who would've turned 75 this week.
In North Korea, Thursday is a public holiday, known as the Day of the Shining Star.

Flowers for sale to pay respects to the late leaders of #NorthKorea



Nearby, people in Pyongyang were moving around the city by bus and taxi.

More people are taking taxis these days but most people ride the bus in #NorthKorea #NorthKorea



One of the many underground street crossings in #Pyongyang #NorthKorea



CNN photojournalist Justin Robertson captured this scene over the Taedong River.

Residential areas of Pyongyang.. Looking out over the frozen Taedong river.



North Korean man fishing through the ice in Pyongyang



It's a struggle to get connected in Pyongyang as Will noted.
Here's one of his first reports of the day for television.
Tuesday

On Tuesday, the crew captured moments from their journey to Pyongyang.
There's only one flight a day and the plane isn't the biggest.

Cnn crew leaving for Pyongyang.. @willripleycnn @cnni @tjschwarz



Here's the view from the window before the crew arrived in Pyongyang.

Landing in Pyongyang, North Korea



Follow Will, Justin and Tim on Instagram to get their updates. CNN's Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report