Inside North Korea, the world's most reclusive country
Updated 9:44 AM ET, Wed February 15, 2017
Pyongyang, North Korea (CNN)CNN's Will Ripley, Justin Robertson and Tim Schwartz are the only Western broadcasters reporting from North Korea since it conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday, the first one of 2017.
Welcome inside the world's most reclusive country.
Tuesday
The crew were in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square -- the location of many of the country's large and widely broadcasted military displays and parades -- and some of the surrounding areas.
Here's a tour from Will.
On Tuesday, the team also talked to some North Koreans and asked them about recent missile launches.
Sunday's missile launch has been covered extensively in North Korean media.
The crew visited some of Pyongyang's most important landmarks.
At the monument, flowers were on sale to commemorate the birthday of the former leader Kim Jong Il, who would've turned 75 on Tuesday.
In North Korea, Tuesday is a public holiday, known as the Day of the Shining Star.
Nearby, people in Pyongyang were moving around the city by bus and taxi.
CNN photojournalist Justin Robertson captured this scene over the Taedong River.
It's a struggle to get connected in Pyongyang as Will noted.
Here's one of his first reports of the day for television.
Monday
On Monday, the crew captured moments from their journey to Pyongyang.
There's only one flight a day and the plane isn't the biggest.
Here's the view from the window before the crew arrived in Pyongyang.