The world's most mysterious family tree
Updated 5:04 PM ET, Wed February 15, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Behind North Korea's ruling family is a tangled web of bizarre fates.
The latest twist: The mysterious killing of the "Supreme Leader's" older half-brother Kim Jong Nam, who may have been attacked and poisoned. His death followed the execution of leader Kim Jong Un's uncle in 2013 by his nephew's regime.
So who are the key players in this dynasty? And how did Kim Jong Un leapfrog two older brothers to become North Korea's ruthless dictator?
Note: This family tree does not include all members of Kim's extensive family, just the most notable ones. Also, since North Korea is notoriously secretive, some information such as birth dates cannot be confirmed.