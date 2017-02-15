Kim Jong Un's half-brother killed by two women, South Korea says

Story highlights South Korean intelligence has confirmed the North Korean man was killed with poison

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy of Kim's body

(CNN) Two Asian women are suspected of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Malaysia Monday, South Korea's intelligence committee said Wednesday.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy on the body of Kim Jong Nam, who died soon after being attacked at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Kim is believed to have been poisoned, South Korea's National Assembly Intelligence Committee Chairman Lee Cheol Woo told a press briefing Wednesday.

Lee did not say how Kim was poisoned or how South Korea obtained the information.

Kim was boarding a flight to the island of Macau, a Chinese territory, to visit his family when he was attacked, Lee said.

Read More