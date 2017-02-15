CNN en Español kicked off air in Venezuela

Story highlights CNN investigation revealed Venezuelan authorities may have given passports to people tied to terrorism

Venezuela government says the reports are "an absolute lie"

(CNN) The Venezuelan government Wednesday ordered cable providers to take CNN en Español off the air, days after CNN aired an investigation into the alleged fraudulent issuing of Venezuelan passports and visas.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez accused CNN of performing what she defined as an "imperialistic media operation" against her country in last week's broadcast of the yearlong investigation.

Venezuela's National Telecommunications Commission told cable companies to pull CNN en Español's signal immediately. It called the action a preventative measure and did not say when CNN en Español would be back on cable systems.

The commission accused CNN en Español of slander and distortion and said the network was acting in violation of the free speech rights protected by the Venezuelan constitution.

The two-part CNN report threatened "the peace and democratic stability of our Venezuelan people since they generate an environment of intolerance," the government said.

