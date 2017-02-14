Story highlights #ToImmigrantsWithLove hashtag is part of a letter writing campaign created to show support to US immigrants

This campaign follows the first ICE actions under the Trump administration

(CNN) Love letters dedicated to immigrants took over social media this Valentine's Day.

On Valentine's Day, celebrating my parents, spouse & other immigrants who have accomplished so much for our country. #ToImmigrantsWithLove — Cecilia Muñoz (@cecmunoz) February 14, 2017

This campaign comes just days after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement department's first concerted effort to arrest undocumented immigrants during the Trump administration. ICE enforcement actions were seen across the nation this past week in cities such as Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles.

Despite the ICE action, people continue to show support for immigrants across social media. One such supporter is Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-California. Sanchez shared her love letter on Instagram on Tuesday. "Immigrants like my mom and dad are what make this country great again," Sanchez wrote.

Immigrants like my mom and dad are what make this country great. #toimmigrantswithlove A post shared by Congresswoman Linda Sanchez (@replindasanchez) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:27am PST

While some messages are personal, others take a broader approach, addressing all immigrants in the United States. A letter tweeted by Democratic Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto said, "Dear immigrants, you are welcome here."

