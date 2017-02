Sikh temples open doors to Lake Oroville evacuees

Story highlights More than 188,000 people have evacuated near Oroville Dam

Sikh temples in region have welcomed evacuees

(CNN) Members of the Northern California Sikh community gave Lake Oroville evacuees what they needed most over the past few days: a place to stay.

"We announced that if anybody needs help, medical help, or anything we are open," said Ranjeet Singh, the manager of the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh temple in West Sacramento, California. Singh had said his temple has two large halls that can sleep about 400 people.

"People started to come here Sunday night and more than 200 people were here," he said. There were about 100 people at the temple on Tuesday.

"We have so many from Sikh community, and white community, and the black and Mexican communities also," he said.

Read More