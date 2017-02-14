Sikh temples open doors to Lake Oroville evacuees

(CNN) Members of the Northern California Sikh community are giving Lake Oroville evacuees what they need most right now: a place to stay.

Singh said his temple has two large halls that can sleep about 400 people.

"People started to come here Sunday night and more than 200 people were here," he said. There were about 100 people at the temple on Tuesday.

"We have so many from Sikh community, and white community, and the black and Mexican communities also," he said.

Sikh temples throughout the region are open to those evacuating around the #OrovilleDam. pic.twitter.com/u4JHDMCyBy — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) February 13, 2017

Many left home in a hurry, and only had time to grab a few things, so Singh says the temple is providing whatever necessities people left behind.

The temple is buying most of the supplies, but Singh says they are also receiving donations.

"They call us and say 'do you need anything like blankets and food and water,' and they bring it," Singh said.

The temples have also been feeding hungry evacuees.

"We don't know how long they are going to be staying here. It depends on their situations," Singh said. "We welcome everyone for as long as they want to stay here."