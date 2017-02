Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. Michael Flynn

White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night after questions about his contacts with Russia reached a fever pitch. In his resignation letter , he said he had "inadvertently briefed" then-VP-elect Mike Pence and others on phone calls he had with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office. Flynn's resignation leaves more questions than answers, among them:

2. Travel ban

3. North Korea

Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. AP Photo/Richard Drew

4. Trudeau visit

5. Sandusky

Jeffrey Sandusky was arrested Monday on child sexual offense charges.

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of convicted sex abuser and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor child sexual offense charges . You'll recall the elder Sandusky's crimes scandalized Penn State and disgraced its football program and its legendary coach, Joe Paterno. Jeffrey Sandusky faces 14 counts, including soliciting sex from a child under age 16, and soliciting child pornography.

