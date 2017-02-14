Pedro Hernandez found guilty of murder, kidnapping in Etan Patz case

Story highlights The 1979 case was one of New York's "oldest and most painful unsolved crimes," DA says

Hernandez had confessed to the kidnapping, but his attorneys say he is mentally ill

New York (CNN) A New York state court jury found Pedro Hernandez guilty Tuesday in the 1979 kidnapping and murder of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy whose disappearance sparked an era of heightened awareness of crimes against children, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.

The conviction brought to a close what Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. called one of New York's "oldest and most painful unsolved crimes."

Patz disappeared on May 25, 1979, as he walked to a school bus stop. The search for him included the placement of his photo on milk cartons, the first time the method was used to help locate missing children.

Hernandez, 56, a former bodega clerk, confessed to the crime and was previously tried for the same charges in 2015, but was spared a conviction when a lone holdout on the jury led the judge to declare a mistrial.

Prosecutors this time convinced a Manhattan jury that Hernandez lured Patz into the basement of a bodega on the corner of West Broadway and Prince Street with the promise of a soda.

