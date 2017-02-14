Story highlights A pregnant woman driving the car is wounded but in stable condition, officials say

Police say the man killed is a known gang member and they have a lead on the shooter

(CNN) A toddler and a 26-year-old man riding in a car were shot and killed in Chicago on Tuesday, the police department said, the second deadly incident involving a child in the city in the past two days.

The 2-year-old was sitting in a car driven by the child's aunt and was shot in the head, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man, who was in the passenger seat in front of the child, died at the scene and the woman was wounded.

The shooting was captured in a social media video that shows the three in a vehicle, listening to music, when 16 gunshots are heard. The woman runs from the vehicle screaming and yells that she has been shot in the stomach.

The woman, who is pregnant, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and she and her unborn child are in stable condition, Guglielmi said. The 26-year-old man who died was a known gang member, he said. Police believe the man and woman were dating.

CPD has very good leads in the investigation. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video. Tragically, the young boy succombed to injuries — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2017

The three were shot Tuesday afternoon in an alleyway on the southwest side of the city by an assailant who got out of a car that was driving by, police said. Police said they have a good idea of the identity of the suspect.

