11-year-old girl shot in Chicago dies

(CNN) An 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head while sitting in the backseat of a minivan in Chicago on Saturday has died, according to her family.

"I never thought it would hit this close to home," Holmes' grandmother, Patsy Holmes, told CNN affiliate WLS. "That is a wake-up call, you can be anywhere at any time and this happens, they were in the car, who knew a stray bullet was going to hit her."