Zoo Atlanta names cockroach after Tom Brady

By Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 2:43 PM ET, Tue February 14, 2017

Hey Tom Brady, welcome to the cockroach family.
  • Tom Brady will join a cockroach family named after characters from "The Brady Bunch"
  • Male Madagascar hissing cockroaches are known for being aggressive

Atlanta (CNN)How do you honor a man who already has five Super Bowl rings, four MVP awards, and the privilege of calling Gisele Bündchen his wife? Easy -- you name a cockroach after him.

Before Super Bowl LI, Zoo Atlanta and the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, made a bet that if their team lost they would name a baby animal after the winning team's quarterback.
Well the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons -- so in honoring the bet Zoo Atlanta welcomed Tom Brady, a Madagascar hissing cockroach, to its family.
    Now before any Patriots fans get offended and start a riot, Zoo Atlanta clarified in a comment on Instagram that both zoos agreed in advance that the losing side would name a cockroach after the winning quarterback.
    This cockroach might not be able to replicate Brady's 25-point comeback, but it definitely will serve as a reminder of the Falcons' heartbreaking defeat.