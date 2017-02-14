Story highlights This yearly occurrence happens for a couple of weeks each February

The brightness of the colors depends on the flow of water

(CNN) It's the time of year for the mesmerizing phenomenon "firefall" to illuminate Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park.

The natural effect gives the illusion that bright orange lava is flowing off the cliff at the park in California. This magic trick is a natural occurrence that only happens for a couple of weeks each February and draws hundreds of visitors each night.

The "firefall" comes to life when the angle of the setting sun causes light to hit the waterfall just right; making for some amazing Instagram-worthy photos.

"The waterfall is bigger than it has been in a long time due to all the rain and snow we have received," said National Park Service spokesman Scott Gediman.

"It has gained popularity the last few years due to social media," he said. "People come from all over the world to see this."