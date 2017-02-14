CNN 10 - February 15, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 15, 2017

We start today by explaining why the U.S. national security adviser recently resigned. Then, we're delving into two reports on North Korea: The first examines what can be learned from its recent missile launch; the second looks at North Korea's relationship with its only major ally. Afterward, we're examining the toll of Malaria and the efforts to fight it, and we're exploring the world of pens that seem to bring "the write stuff."

TRANSCRIPT

