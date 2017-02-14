Who is Donald McGahn?

Story highlights McGahn conducted "exhaustive and extensive questioning of Flynn," according to Sean Spicer

Prior to serving as White House counsel, McGahn was a partner at Jones Day

(CNN) The White House is facing a storm of questions amid the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn late Monday, but many are now squarely focused on the role of one player in particular: White House Counsel Donald McGahn.

Flynn quit after after news reports revealed that former acting Attorney General Sally Yates had warned McGahn's office late last month that Flynn had misled officials about details of his conversations with the Kremlin's US ambassador Sergey Kislyak and could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

Questions immediately arose about McGahn's handling of the situation: What exactly did he do with the information from the Justice Department; were White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and President Donald Trump told, and if so, when; and if they were told, what resolution was ultimately reached that allowed Flynn to keep his job for weeks after Yates' revelation?

McGahn's office referred questions to the White House press office, which did not respond.

But on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Yates merely wanted to give McGahn a "heads up" and that McGahn "informed the President immediately."

