National Security Council in 'holding pattern' after Flynn resignation

"I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect," Flynn had said

Washington (CNN) The National Security Council is in "a holding pattern" after Michael Flynn's resignation, a White House official said Tuesday.

Aides who came in with the former national security adviser are left trying to figure out whether they will follow their former boss and resign.

A trio of top staffers at the council, including acting-national security adviser Keith Kellogg, held an "all hands" meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Tuesday morning briefing the staff on the resignation and instructing them to go ahead with their jobs, an aide who attended told CNN.

Kellogg -- along with KT McFarland, Flynn's former deputy, and homeland security adviser Tom Bossert -- attempted to quell concerns around Flynn's resignation and job security at the national security body.

It was a tough sell: Many of those in attendance at the National Security Council stayed late into the night Monday to see how things shook out for their former boss and remain concerned that there could be wholesale changes after Flynn's departure.

