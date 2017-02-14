Story highlights Secretary of State Rex Tillerson leaves for Germany Wednesday

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence are also traveling to Europe this week

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will conduct his first face-to-face overseas diplomacy this week with some of the most challenging world powers, including Russia and China.

The former oil executive departs Wednesday for a G-20 ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany -- his inaugural international trip as the United States' top diplomat. He'll be joined in Bonn by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and representatives from the world's other major economies.

The visit comes as the Trump administration is seeking to reassure skittish allies in Europe the US has their backs, all while exploring new areas for cooperation with Russia as advocated by President Donald Trump over opposition from some members of his own party.

The White House is in turmoil after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation over questions of the nature of conversations with Russia on sanctions before taking up his administration role. Congress is now investigating various aspects of Russia's alleged interference in the US election while members question Trump's own relationship to the country.

US allies in Europe are looking for indications from the Trump administration that the US will take a stand when it comes to countering Russian aggression in parts of Eastern Europe, particularly in Ukraine, where violence has flared in recent weeks between government forces and Russian-backed separatist groups.

