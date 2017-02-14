(CNN) Republican Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Mark Sanford have joined forces on dismantling Obamacare and will introduce a bill Wednesday that would lift restrictions on insurers and give Americans more tax breaks for buying and using health care.

CNN obtained a summary of the legislation Tuesday afternoon.

The bill is likely to garner broad support among Sanford's colleagues in the conservative House Freedom Caucus and puts considerable pressure on party leaders to move quickly on overhauling Obamacare, as they have yet to unveil a blueprint for an alternative. The Sanford-Paul legislation is intended to send a clear signal that there is no excuse for delaying a vote to roll back the health care law.

Sanford told CNN in an interview to preview the bill that it is simply not tenable for Republicans to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan.

"I tell my boys all the time: It's not good to enough to say what you're against. Tell me what you're for," Sanford said. "It's not enough for us as Republicans to say we are against Obamacare. I think everybody's got that. The real cause for anxiety is people who (are) concerned about what comes next."

