Bipartisan Hill group wants to talk taxes, infrastructure with Trump

Washington (CNN) A bipartisan group of members of Congress wants to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss tax reform and infrastructure investment.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, and Tom Reed, a New York Republican, said they led the "Problem Solvers Caucus" in sending a letter to talk about these priorities of the business community.

"Addressing either issue, on a broad bipartisan basis, could give a significant boost to our economy and provide Americans with confidence that government can work for them," the letter, dated February 8, read.

A message left with the White House seeking response was not immediately returned Tuesday night.

The Problem Solvers Caucus began as an initiative of the group "No Labels," a bipartisan, centrist organization that works to forge what it calls a "new center." No Labels is a political organization founded in 2010 with the stated goal of increasing growth, balancing the budget, protecting Medicare and Social Security and promoting energy independence.