Paula Broadwell: Petraeus has paid his price, slams 'double standard'

Washington (CNN) Paula Broadwell called on people to move on from the scandal that caused former CIA Director David Petraeus to resign and ultimately plead guilty to federal charges.

Broadwell, who was at the center of the scandal that brought Petraeus down, made her comments in an interview Tuesday with CNN's Anderson Cooper as reports have come in saying the former four-star general and intelligence chief could become the next national security adviser following the ouster of retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn.

"I say it's been five years, and everyone involved in this situation has taken responsibility for their actions and suffered the consequences and has tried to move forward," Broadwell said.

Broadwell's name made international headlines in the beginning of former President Barack Obama's second term. Petraeus had resigned, citing an extramarital affair, which was eventually confirmed to be with Broadwell. She was working on a biography about him and was a credentialed journalist with the Department of Defense. An investigation over the affair revealed Petraeus shared sensitive information with her. As part of a plea deal, he received two years probation.

The Department of Justice declined to bring any charges against Broadwell over the incident, but she said she was still waiting for the military to resolve her case.

