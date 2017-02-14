Story highlights Building a border wall was a central campaign promise for President Donald Trump

The Monitor, a local Texas paper, reported on Paul Ryan's plans to travel next week to Texas

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan and several other top congressional Republicans are visiting the Southwest border next week to talk to local officials and border agents about plans to build a wall, a House GOP member involved in the trips said Tuesday.

"The more people have knowledge of the Southern border the more they will understand what we literally can and cannot do," Texas Republican John Carter told CNN. "And that's important. They don't need to hear it from us, who live down there."

Carter, whose district isn't on the border, said he has visited the area many times and wants others to see if for themselves.

"They need to see what they are talking about," he said. "The river is not a straight line, it's a curve."

He said he supports President Donald Trump's plan to erect a wall -- a central 2016 campaign promise -- but cautioned "it's got to be strategic and there are places where it works and places where other things work."

