Story highlights Pence was spotted at Whole Foods Tuesday

"Don't ruin the surprise," he tweeted

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence was spotted doing some Valentine's Day shopping at a Whole Foods in Washington Tuesday morning. Soon after a photo of Pence holding a bouquet of red roses and a vase filled with pink-and-white buds surfaced on Twitter.

The photo was shared by CSPAN host Greta Brawner, who said her husband captured the moment while shopping.

While grocery shopping for our family, hubby sees @VP shopping for his Valentine @WholeFoods. Hope my husband follows the Veep's lead... pic.twitter.com/ihXlfXu4wx — Greta Brawner (@gretabrawner) February 14, 2017

"While grocery shopping for our family, hubby sees @VP shopping for his Valentine @WholeFoods. Hope my husband follows the Veep's lead," Brawner tweeted.

Pence responded: "Don't ruin the surprise. Ready to share our 34th Valentine's Day with my valentine, Karen."

Don't ruin the surprise. Ready to share our 34th Valentine's Day with my valentine, Karen. https://t.co/PpokT6fWxi — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 14, 2017

Last year, Pence shared a tribute to his wife on his Facebook account, along with a throwback photo of the couple.

Read More