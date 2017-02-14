Mulvaney faces new GOP hurdles for budget director, threatening confirmation

Story highlights If there are two GOP defections, it could force Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie in the Senate

Washington (CNN) Rep. Mick Mulvaney is facing fresh GOP resistance ahead of his confirmation vote this week as President Donald Trump's budget director, with a veteran Senate Republican privately raising concerns about a nomination that now hangs in the balance in the Senate.

Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is concerned about Mulvaney's views about defense spending and is uncertain whether he'd be willing to support him, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

At the same time, Arizona Sen. John McCain has railed against Mulvaney's past support for a smaller military budget, and a source familiar with his thinking says that he continues to have concerns about Mulvaney ahead of this week's confirmation vote.

If there are two GOP defections, it could force Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie in the Senate, something Pence had to do already when he broke a 50-50 tie for Trump's choice of Betsy DeVos to lead the Education Department -- the first time a vice president has broken a Senate tie for a Cabinet nominee in history.

But a third GOP defection would prevent Mulvaney from getting the job. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she hasn't made a "final decision" on Mulvaney but that the congressman told her he would treat budgets differently as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget than he did as a House member from a conservative South Carolina district.

