Behind the scenes: Flynn revelations scramble White House

Story highlights Trump's day began with a diplomatic success

It wasn't until later in the day that signs of trouble emerged

Washington (CNN) The first major shakeup of his top-level staff looming, President Donald Trump sought some positive affirmation.

Walking from the Oval Office past his personal assistants and into the West Wing hallways, Trump, spotted by reporters, stopped in front of a blown-up photograph hanging outside his press secretary's office.

"Look at this," he exclaimed at an image of his inauguration, taken from the Capitol and showing crowds appearing to stretch far into the distance. "Where did all these people come from?"

It was just after 5 p.m. ET Monday. For Trump, a day that began with a diplomatic success was quickly becoming overwhelmed with the sour realization that one of his most loyal advisers would soon have to go, less than a month after Trump was sworn in.

Michael Flynn, aides say, had lost Trump's confidence after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a December phone call with the Russian ambassador. The situation, Trump felt, was unsustainable. Other top advisers, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, were already putting Flynn's resignation into motion.

