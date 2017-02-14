Journalist apologizes for comments on Melania Trump

Story highlights Model Emily Ratajkowski took to Twitter to call out a journalist for sexist remarks about the first lady

The journalist, Jacob Bernstein, apologized on Tuesday

Washington (CNN) New York Times journalist Jacob Bernstein is publicly apologizing via Twitter for remarks he made regarding first lady Melania Trump in a private conversation with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

"Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me 'Melania is a hooker.' Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should," Ratajkowski wrote in a series of tweets Monday.

Ratajkowski, who catapulted to stardom following her semi-nude appearance in the "Blurred Lines" music video and as Ben Affleck's student-turned-lover in the movie "Gone Girl," actively campaigned for Bernie Sanders during the 2016 primary.

💕 I'm happy to b in NH w/ @berniesanders & to speak at the rally tonight! I will be on approx 5:50 #votetogether pic.twitter.com/7s9JDXSfxC — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 8, 2016

While she tweets frequently about Democratic issues, she also speaks out about women's issues, weighing in on nudity in an interview with InStyle UK in 2015.

"'It's weird to me that the reaction to a woman's naked body is so controversial in our culture. My mum taught me to never apologise for my sexuality. My dad never made me feel embarrassed. I also don't think I've ever had an awareness of my own body as being super-sexual. It was always just my body," she said.

