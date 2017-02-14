Story highlights Andres backed out of plan to open restaurant in Trump hotel after immigrant comments

Trump sued Andres for breach of contract in August 2015

(CNN) Celebrity chef Jose Andres wants President Donald Trump to know that his offer to end their legal battle is still on the table.

In December, Andres tweeted about the litigation and suggested an end to their fight stemming from Trump's controversial remarks about Mexican immigrants.

"Mr. @realDonaldTrump can we end our lawsuits and we donate $ to a Veterans NGO to celebrate? Why keep litigating? Let's both of us win," Andres tweeted.

Mr. @realDonaldTrump can we end our lawsuits and we donate $ to a Veterans NGO to celebrate? Why keep litigating? Let's both of us win.. — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 13, 2016

"I offer it because he has to run the country," Andres told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360." "And I have to run my little group of restaurants. Why don't we put that on the side? Unfortunately, no response yet."

In July 2015, Andres backed out of a plan to open up a restaurant in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington after Trump called undocumented Mexican immigrants "rapists" and "criminals" when he launched his bid for president.

Read More