Story highlights Trump and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe were seen discussing a North Korean test and viewing documents in public

White House press secretary Sean Spicer maintained that no classified information was exposed

Washington (CNN) House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz is launching an investigation into whether White House officials mishandled classified information over the weekend when President Donald Trump discussed a North Korean missile test with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two leaders were seen discussing the test and viewing documents in the public dining room of Mar-a-lago, the President's Florida resort, on Saturday night when the test was conducted.

"Accounts and photographs from other diners seem to indicate these communications occurred in the presence of other guests," Chaffetz wrote in a letter to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

CNN first reported that members of the upscale private club spotted top White House officials using flashlights from their cell phones to review documents at the table where Trump and Abe were having dinner.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer maintained that no classified information was exposed and that the President and other senior aides involved with the situation received all information on the North Korea missile launch in a secure area set up to safeguard sensitive materials.

