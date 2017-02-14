Petraeus, Kellogg, Harward: Meet potential Flynn replacements

Story highlights Flynn retired in the face of mounting controversy

Here are some of his potential replacements

Washington (CNN) Michael Flynn tendered his resignation as national security adviser on Monday night, creating an opening in one of the most important positions in the White House.

President Donald Trump tapped retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg to serve as acting national security adviser, elevating the man who served as the national security council's chief of staff to the top role on a temporary basis.

Kellogg was in the running to hold the position full-time, as well as retired Gen. David Petraeus and former Vice Admiral Bob Harward, a source told CNN Monday evening

Here's a few things to know about the three men who stand a chance to take the job:

Kellogg

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg speaks to the media in the lobby at Trump Tower, November 15, 2016 in New York City.