DACA immigrant detained in Washington state

Story highlights Daniel Ramirez Medina has been granted deferred action under the DACA program, his lawyers say

Immigration officials say he is in custody "based on his admitted gang affiliation and risk to public safety"

(CNN) Tensions over immigration policies boiled up in Washington state Tuesday after the detention of a 23-year-old man, whose lawyers say is being unlawfully held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials despite the fact that he was authorized to remain in the country under a program established by the Obama administration.

The man, Daniel Ramirez Medina, has twice been granted deferred action and employment authorization under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, his lawyers said. The program, announced in 2012, is meant to temporarily shield qualified individuals from deportation.

His lawyers have filed suit in federal court in Washington state arguing he is being "presently detained without justification" and he presents "no threat to national security or public safety."

An ICE spokesperson, however, offered a different account Tuesday night.

ICE said Ramirez was taken into custody "based on his admitted gang affiliation and risk to public safety."

Read More