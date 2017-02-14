CNN anchor: 'Zero chance' journalists will 'move on' from Flynn scandal

Story highlights Collins says he doesn't live in the past, urges journalists to move on from Flynn scandal

NY representative says no reaction from White House Tuesday could be due to Valentine's Day

(CNN) There's no chance journalists will move on from the scandal that led to the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn Monday night, CNN's Chris Cuomo told Republican Rep. Chris Collins Tuesday.

The comment came after Collins urged Cuomo to put the scandal behind him.

"Gen. Flynn did what he thought was in the best interest of the country," argued Collins, speaking on "New Day." "I certainly respect that and I think it's just time to move on."

But Cuomo wasn't sold.

"Congressman," said the CNN anchor, "there is zero chance that we are going to move on until answers to the questions that present themselves at least get notice from the White House."

