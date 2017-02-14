Story highlights The Senate Democratic Leader said Michael Flynn's resignation raised questions

Chuck Schumer said he supports also congressional investigations

(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from any Justice Department investigation into issues related to the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his contacts with the Russian ambassador late last year.

The New York Democrat called for an "independent investigation," possibly led by career DOJ employees with prosecutorial powers.

"His resignation raises more questions than it answers and the American people deserve the truth," Schumer said at a news conference in the Capitol.

"In the days and weeks ahead, the Trump administration has many serious questions to answer. These questions must be asked by independent and unbiased law enforcement officers. They must be answered truthfully by administration officials, and any attempt to lie or mislead must be countered with the full force of the law," Schumer said.

Members of Congress have called for investigations into Flynn's contact in December with the Russian ambassador to Washington and what Flynn might have said about the incoming Trump administration easing sanctions on Russia.

