Trump-Christie lunch is just that -- no job forthcoming, sources say

Story highlights The lunch had been scheduled two weeks before

Christie said SUnday he wasn't interested in a job

Washington (CNN) It's just lunch.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined President Donald Trump for a White House a midday meal Tuesday less than 24 hours after national security adviser Michael Flynn was asked to resign after misleading Vice President Mike Pence.

But the juxtaposition was circumstance: The lunch had been scheduled two weeks before, an administration source said.

The source rejected speculation that Christie -- a former US attorney and once-trusted Trump confidant -- is under consideration for a Trump administration job.

"There is no role," said a senior White House aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Read More