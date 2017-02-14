Chelsea Clinton announces April book tour

Story highlights Chelsea Clinton is going on a book tour in April

Her book, "It's Your World," is geared toward empowering a "tween" audience

Washington (CNN) Chelsea Clinton is hitting the road again.

The first daughter announced Tuesday an eight-stop book tour for her book, "It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going."

Going on the road again w #ItsYourWorld! Can't wait to meet young people making a positive difference in our world: https://t.co/7HQZ7rVebZ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 14, 2017

The paperback tour will kick off in New York on April 4, and includes stops in Madison, Connecticut; Winnetka, Illinois; St. Louis; Menlo Park and San Francisco, California; and Austin, Texas; culminating in Dallas on April 23.

"It's Your World," which was aimed at a "tween" audience -- a 10- to 14-year-old crowd -- was released in September 2015. Clinton did a 20-city tour at the time at schools and bookstores across the country.

Grt to meet Christian & his sister last night. He grew his hair 2 yrs to donate to kids who need it #ItsYourWorld pic.twitter.com/s0zSsmLOBq — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 23, 2015

The book is aimed at engaging and informing young audiences on issues like poverty, homelessness, education, gender equality and global health.

Read More