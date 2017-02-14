Story highlights McTernan: President Trump's defeat of Hillary Clinton did not rewrite the laws of politics

Misleading the media, it turns out, is as bad in the era of the tweeting President as it was in that of the President as Orator-in-Chief

John McTernan is a former speechwriter for ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair and ex-communications director to former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) "All political careers end in failure" was the famous saying of British politician Enoch Powell.

It is a very memorable phrase because it highlights one of the fundamental laws of politics -- that there is such a thing as political gravity.

However high you fly, you will eventually fall to earth. Tony Blair was one of the most popular British prime ministers in history, but his reputation has yet to recover from the aftermath of the Iraq War.

President Obama ended his two terms in office with high approval ratings but is now seeing his legacy dismantled after his party failed to win a third consecutive term in office.

The watchword of leadership should always be "Beware!" -- you always have less time than you think. Less time to achieve radical change. Less time to assemble coalitions of support. Less time until the shine comes off you.

