Photos: Life in the fast lane Esteban Gutierrez is excited to switch Formula One cars for electric racers after joining the Formula E world championship in 2017. "It is like a fresh start, and an opportunity to grow," the 25-year-old tells CNN. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane Gutierrez announced himself as a potential talent by winning the GP3 title -- one of Formula One's junior feeder series -- in 2010. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane The Mexican won promotion to F1 in 2013, makes his debut for the Swiss Sauber team at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane Gutierrez is interviewed after winning his first F1 points -- the Mexican finished in seventh place at the 2013 Japanese Grand Prix. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane Despite the promising result at Suzuka, the Mexican found it tough going during his time at Sauber. "When I was there it was not great timing," Gutierrez tells CNN. "They had financial difficulties in the first two years and so they started to lose a lot of good people." The Mexican left the team at the end of 2014. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane After leaving Sauber, Gutierrez took up a role as reserve driver for Ferrari. Duties involved chatting to the famously monosyllabic Finn Kimi Raikkonen -- the pair seen here chatting at the British Grand Prix in 2015. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane A new chapter opened for Gutierrez when he joined the American Haas F1 team in 2016. "I arrived with Haas and it was a great experience to build up the team from scratch," says the 25-year-old. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane His first weekend with the team in Australia ends with a dramatic crash with Fernando Alonso's McLaren. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane Both Alonso (left) and Gutierrez (right) emerged unscathed, but stunned by the high-speed crash at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane There were happier times for the Mexican when he lined up for his home race in Mexico City. "You really feel like a superstar," says Gutierrez of the amazing experience in front of an adoring crowd. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Life in the fast lane The Mexican was left without an F1 drive after Haas F1 announced it would replace him with Kevin Magnussen in 2017. "I really don't blame them -- I don't blame anybody -- because I was the one to be too confident," says Gutierrez. Hide Caption 11 of 12