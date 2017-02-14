Esteban Gutierrez is excited to switch Formula One cars for electric racers after joining the Formula E world championship in 2017. "It is like a fresh start, and an opportunity to grow," the 25-year-old tells CNN.
Gutierrez announced himself as a potential talent by winning the GP3 title -- one of Formula One's junior feeder series -- in 2010.
The Mexican won promotion to F1 in 2013, makes his debut for the Swiss Sauber team at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Gutierrez is interviewed after winning his first F1 points -- the Mexican finished in seventh place at the 2013 Japanese Grand Prix.
Despite the promising result at Suzuka, the Mexican found it tough going during his time at Sauber. "When I was there it was not great timing," Gutierrez tells CNN. "They had financial difficulties in the first two years and so they started to lose a lot of good people." The Mexican left the team at the end of 2014.
After leaving Sauber, Gutierrez took up a role as reserve driver for Ferrari. Duties involved chatting to the famously monosyllabic Finn Kimi Raikkonen -- the pair seen here chatting at the British Grand Prix in 2015.
A new chapter opened for Gutierrez when he joined the American Haas F1 team in 2016. "I arrived with Haas and it was a great experience to build up the team from scratch," says the 25-year-old.
His first weekend with the team in Australia ends with a dramatic crash with Fernando Alonso's McLaren.
Both Alonso (left) and Gutierrez (right) emerged unscathed, but stunned by the high-speed crash at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.
There were happier times for the Mexican when he lined up for his home race in Mexico City. "You really feel like a superstar," says Gutierrez of the amazing experience in front of an adoring crowd.
The Mexican was left without an F1 drive after Haas F1 announced it would replace him with Kevin Magnussen in 2017. "I really don't blame them -- I don't blame anybody -- because I was the one to be too confident," says Gutierrez.
Gutierrez is now looking forward to racing in Formula E. He is familiar with competing on street circuits -- F1 has established grand prix in Singapore and most famously at Monaco (pictured). The all-electric race series will also be racing in the Principality in 2017.