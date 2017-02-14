Breaking News

Esteban Gutierrez: From F1 to Formula E

By Sarah Holt, for CNN

Updated 3:38 AM ET, Tue February 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Esteban Gutierrez is excited to switch Formula One cars for electric racers after joining the Formula E world championship in 2017. &quot;It is like a fresh start, and an opportunity to grow,&quot; the 25-year-old tells CNN.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Esteban Gutierrez is excited to switch Formula One cars for electric racers after joining the Formula E world championship in 2017. "It is like a fresh start, and an opportunity to grow," the 25-year-old tells CNN.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Gutierrez announced himself as a potential talent by winning the GP3 title -- one of Formula One&#39;s junior feeder series -- in 2010.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Gutierrez announced himself as a potential talent by winning the GP3 title -- one of Formula One's junior feeder series -- in 2010.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
The Mexican won promotion to F1 in 2013, makes his debut for the Swiss Sauber team at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
The Mexican won promotion to F1 in 2013, makes his debut for the Swiss Sauber team at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Gutierrez is interviewed after winning his first F1 points -- the Mexican finished in seventh place at the 2013 Japanese Grand Prix.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Gutierrez is interviewed after winning his first F1 points -- the Mexican finished in seventh place at the 2013 Japanese Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Despite the promising result at Suzuka, the Mexican found it tough going during his time at Sauber. &quot;When I was there it was not great timing,&quot; Gutierrez tells CNN. &quot;They had financial difficulties in the first two years and so they started to lose a lot of good people.&quot; The Mexican left the team at the end of 2014.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Despite the promising result at Suzuka, the Mexican found it tough going during his time at Sauber. "When I was there it was not great timing," Gutierrez tells CNN. "They had financial difficulties in the first two years and so they started to lose a lot of good people." The Mexican left the team at the end of 2014.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
After leaving Sauber, Gutierrez took up a role as reserve driver for Ferrari. Duties involved chatting to the famously monosyllabic Finn Kimi Raikkonen -- the pair seen here chatting at the British Grand Prix in 2015.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
After leaving Sauber, Gutierrez took up a role as reserve driver for Ferrari. Duties involved chatting to the famously monosyllabic Finn Kimi Raikkonen -- the pair seen here chatting at the British Grand Prix in 2015.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
A new chapter opened for Gutierrez when he joined the American Haas F1 team in 2016. &quot;I arrived with Haas and it was a great experience to build up the team from scratch,&quot; says the 25-year-old.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
A new chapter opened for Gutierrez when he joined the American Haas F1 team in 2016. "I arrived with Haas and it was a great experience to build up the team from scratch," says the 25-year-old.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
His first weekend with the team in Australia ends with a dramatic crash with Fernando Alonso&#39;s McLaren.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
His first weekend with the team in Australia ends with a dramatic crash with Fernando Alonso's McLaren.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Both Alonso (left) and Gutierrez (right) emerged unscathed, but stunned by the high-speed crash at Melbourne&#39;s Albert Park circuit.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Both Alonso (left) and Gutierrez (right) emerged unscathed, but stunned by the high-speed crash at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
There were happier times for the Mexican when he lined up for his home race in Mexico City. &quot;You really feel like a superstar,&quot; says Gutierrez of the amazing experience in front of an adoring crowd.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
There were happier times for the Mexican when he lined up for his home race in Mexico City. "You really feel like a superstar," says Gutierrez of the amazing experience in front of an adoring crowd.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The Mexican was left without an F1 drive after Haas F1 announced it would replace him with Kevin Magnussen in 2017. &quot;I really don&#39;t blame them -- I don&#39;t blame anybody -- because I was the one to be too confident,&quot; says Gutierrez.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
The Mexican was left without an F1 drive after Haas F1 announced it would replace him with Kevin Magnussen in 2017. "I really don't blame them -- I don't blame anybody -- because I was the one to be too confident," says Gutierrez.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Gutierrez is now looking forward to racing in Formula E. He is familiar with competing on street circuits -- F1 has established grand prix in Singapore and most famously at Monaco (pictured). The all-electric race series will also be racing in the Principality in 2017.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Gutierrez is now looking forward to racing in Formula E. He is familiar with competing on street circuits -- F1 has established grand prix in Singapore and most famously at Monaco (pictured). The all-electric race series will also be racing in the Principality in 2017.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
esteban gutierrez smileesteban gutierrez wins GP3 titleesteban gutierrez F1 debut melbourneesteban gutierrez first points japanesteban gutierrez sauber 2014esteban gutierrez joins ferrariesteban gutierrez joins haasesteban gutierrez australia crashesteban gutierrez and fernando alonsogutierrez mexico gp fans esteban gutierrez brazil 2016gutierrez haas monaco
The Mexican endured a roller-coaster ride during a four-year stint in Formula One but tells CNN that he's looking forward to the future as a Formula E driver.