Hugh Jackman reveals another skin cancer treatment

(CNN) Hugh Jackman's defense against skin cancer continues as the actor posted his latest warning Monday about wearing sunscreen.

With a bandage over his nose, the star checked in with his fans on Twitter and Instagram to reveal that he's undergoing treatment for basal cell carcinoma, again. It's the most common form of skin cancer, but it is rarely fatal.

"Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen"

The Australian actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times. Last year , he posted a photo to his Facebook page with a similar image of a bandage over his nose. His treatment for basal cell carcinoma dates back to 2013.

More than 8 in 10 of the 3.3 million Americans diagnosed with skin cancer each year have basal cell carcinoma, according to the American Cancer Society.

