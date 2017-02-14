5 things to know about the new 'Bachelorette'

(CNN) Rachel Lindsay is making history as the first African American "Bachelorette," but she wants viewers to know she's just like the other women who have appeared on the series.

Here are five things to know about Lindsay:

She had already made history on "The Bachelor"

Lindsay has been competing for Nick Viall's heart on season 21 of "The Bachelor."

Clearly she's not his choice since she's landed on "The Bachelorette," but she did become the first black contestant to win a first-impression rose on "The Bachelor."

"I didn't really know how I was gonna give this out," Viall told her. "I think from the first moment I met you you stood out. I was really kind of taken by your aura and your presence."

Her heart already belongs to some Cowboys

The Dallas attorney is a Cowboys fan, naturally.

And according to her Instagram account she's no fair weather fan.

"I'm a true Cowboys fan through the good and the bad and this season has been a good one," she wrote on one picture during football season. "Let's Go Blue!"

I'm a true Cowboys fan through the good and the bad and this season has been a good one! Let's Go Blue! #americasteam #wecametoplay #superbowlbound #dallascowboys A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

She's a famous fan favorite

Actress Jennifer Aniston picked her early on to make it to the top four on "The Bachelor."

While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in December, Aniston picked based on photos and brief info about the newly announced contestants.

"She's cute, look at those arms," Aniston said when selecting Lindsay. "She's an attorney, she's smart. He's gonna need an attorney, don't you think?"

Former "Bachelor" Ben Higgins totally called it.

He tweeted in January "Rachel will either be with @viallnicholas28 in the end or she will be the next #bachelorette."

Rachel will either be with @viallnicholas28 in the end or she will be the next #bachelorette #TheBachelor — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) January 31, 2017

Family is everything to her

Lindsay's social media displays her love of family and she is especially close to her mom.

She aspires to be like her and said in her "Bachelor" bio that she doesn't fear aging because "My mom is 60 and looks amazing."

Happy Birthday to this beautiful, amazing woman that I am blessed to call mom. I pray I age half as good as she has!!! #goals #twins A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

She's really hoping to find her match

According to her ABC bio , she is most afraid that she may have missed out on her chance to find love.

Despite her historic selection for the ABC reality series, she told People it's all about finding "the one."

"I'm obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity but I don't feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette, because to me I'm just a black woman trying to find love," she said. "Yes, I'm doing it on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn't any different just because my skin color is."