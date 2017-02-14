Breaking News

See why Michelle Obama, more celebs have us hashtagging relationship goals

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 4:24 PM ET, Tue February 14, 2017

Michelle Obama shared a cute Valentine's Day message.

(CNN)Celebrities are sharing the love this Valentine's Day.

Michelle Obama, Sofia Vergara and more celebs took to Instagram to give shoutouts to their loved ones.
The former first lady shared a snap from the Obama's recent beach vacation of their toes in the sand, "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines."

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines 💕💕

Kardashian West posted a picture of herself and husband, Kanye West, kissing with the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day."

    Happy Valentine's Day

    "Modern Family" star, Sofia Vergara, posted an adorable picture with her husband, Joe Manganiello, complete with a cupid emoji.
    Happy V day !!! 🌹🍫🍷@joemanganiello Te Amo❤❤❤❤❤❤

    Jessica Alba thanked her husband, Cash Warren for his thoughtful Valentine's Day gift.
    Reese Witherspoon posted a picture of herself with husband, Jim Toth and wrote: "Love my Valentine! He makes me laugh & smile everyday! I'm a very lucky girl! Love you JT!"

    Love my Valentine 💞! He makes me laugh & smile everyday! I'm a very lucky girl! Love you JT!

    Olivia Wilde simply shared a black and white picture of herself and husband, Jason Sudeikis.

    #❤

    @liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ❤️🌹💋

    And Miley Cyrus got crafty with a photoshopped picture of her with fiance, Liam Hemsworth: "@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day."