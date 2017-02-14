(CNN)Celebrities are sharing the love this Valentine's Day.
Michelle Obama, Sofia Vergara and more celebs took to Instagram to give shoutouts to their loved ones.
The former first lady shared a snap from the Obama's recent beach vacation of their toes in the sand, "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines."
Kardashian West posted a picture of herself and husband, Kanye West, kissing with the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day."
"Modern Family" star, Sofia Vergara, posted an adorable picture with her husband, Joe Manganiello, complete with a cupid emoji.
Jessica Alba thanked her husband, Cash Warren for his thoughtful Valentine's Day gift.
Reese Witherspoon posted a picture of herself with husband, Jim Toth and wrote: "Love my Valentine! He makes me laugh & smile everyday! I'm a very lucky girl! Love you JT!"
Olivia Wilde simply shared a black and white picture of herself and husband, Jason Sudeikis.
And Miley Cyrus got crafty with a photoshopped picture of her with fiance, Liam Hemsworth: "@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day."