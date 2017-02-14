(CNN) Celebrities are sharing the love this Valentine's Day.

Michelle Obama, Sofia Vergara and more celebs took to Instagram to give shoutouts to their loved ones.

The former first lady shared a snap from the Obama's recent beach vacation of their toes in the sand, "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines."

Kardashian West posted a picture of herself and husband, Kanye West, kissing with the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day."

"Modern Family" star, Sofia Vergara, posted an adorable picture with her husband, Joe Manganiello, complete with a cupid emoji.